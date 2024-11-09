Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) President Thomas A. Martin Sells 19,121 Shares of Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $798,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 94,984 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 71,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 271,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.