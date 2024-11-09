Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.88%.

In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 710,992 shares of company stock worth $17,619,823 in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after buying an additional 27,254,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,904,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,891,000 after purchasing an additional 257,658 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,648 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,717,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,558,000 after buying an additional 272,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,550,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,050,000 after buying an additional 69,307 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

