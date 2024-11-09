KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.90.

KLA Stock Up 0.2 %

KLA stock opened at $687.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $731.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $763.72. KLA Co. has a one year low of $505.50 and a one year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 30.91 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.