Klingman & Associates LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 3.6% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $58,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after buying an additional 42,302,888 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $152,867,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,855 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $84,057,000.

SPYV stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $54.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

