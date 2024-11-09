Klingman & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,406,000 after buying an additional 2,647,204 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,513,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $63,639,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4,959.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 758,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,957,000 after acquiring an additional 743,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,291.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEHC. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC opened at $85.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.53.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

