Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 1,377 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $29,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,497.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after buying an additional 1,165,660 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,392,000 after acquiring an additional 509,007 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 114.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194,290 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,418.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 86,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,044,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $141.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.28. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $144.06. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

