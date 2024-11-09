Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.16 and traded as high as C$1.24. Kootenay Silver shares last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 204,144 shares trading hands.

Kootenay Silver Stock Down 3.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$66.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.01.

About Kootenay Silver

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

