Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New $272,000 Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 62.7% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 88.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $22.05.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

