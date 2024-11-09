Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Eaton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.2% in the third quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.7% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 1.7 %

ETN stock opened at $366.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.74. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $217.61 and a twelve month high of $369.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,080 shares of company stock worth $39,375,088 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.28.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

