Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 89.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 245,942 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in Teradata were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,716 shares of the technology company's stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Teradata by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,268 shares of the technology company's stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the technology company's stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 111.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company's stock.

TDC stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 145.40%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.91.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,315.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

