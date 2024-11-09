Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 320 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average is $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $179.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.