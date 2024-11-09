Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.42. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.2% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 27,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 13.6% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 27.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

