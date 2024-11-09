Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07, reports. The firm had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KRUS traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.97. 237,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,875. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.38. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $122.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth about $3,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 36,609 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.
