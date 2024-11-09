Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $103.48, but opened at $94.00. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $101.07, with a volume of 56,273 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRUS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 4.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.38.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at $3,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 36,609 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

