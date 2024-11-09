La Rosa (LRHC) and The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Profitability
This table compares La Rosa and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|La Rosa
|-26.49%
|-174.79%
|-96.88%
|La Rosa Competitors
|-2.25%
|-24.00%
|-9.80%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
7.6% of La Rosa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.5% of La Rosa shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares La Rosa and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|La Rosa
|$50.37 million
|-$7.82 million
|-0.55
|La Rosa Competitors
|$4.19 billion
|$117.02 million
|31.94
Summary
La Rosa competitors beat La Rosa on 7 of the 8 factors compared.
About La Rosa
La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial). It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; and franchises real estate brokerage agencies. The company also engages in the residential and commercial real estate brokerage business; and property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.
