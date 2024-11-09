Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 2.2% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $65.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

