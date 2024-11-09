Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,273,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,996,000 after purchasing an additional 99,530 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 1,156,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,131,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,002,000 after purchasing an additional 178,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.1% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,353,000 after purchasing an additional 521,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.4668 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

