Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 30.2% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 225.9% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 380.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 46,668 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX opened at $231.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.09. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $249.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 70.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

