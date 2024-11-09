Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

