Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $9.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,540 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after acquiring an additional 307,580 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,193,000 after buying an additional 205,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 263.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 170,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after buying an additional 123,866 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $624.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $584.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.05. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $433.80 and a 1 year high of $626.45.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.