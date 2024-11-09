Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 25,067 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,067 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after buying an additional 107,327 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 764,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 527,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 331,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 282,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDQ stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

