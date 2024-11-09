Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,195 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.20 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.68 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.66 and its 200-day moving average is $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

