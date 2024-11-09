Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $9.65. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 120,239 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LILA. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LILA

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 7.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 25.73% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America

In other news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $250,967.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,789.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 21.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 465,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 81,627 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter worth about $608,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,203,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth $2,073,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 80.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.