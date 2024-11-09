Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at UBS Group

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Shares of Life360 stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.47. 460,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,809. Life360 has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $48.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.49.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life360 will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Life360 news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,777.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,777.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Synge sold 33,617 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $1,245,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,813,605.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,781.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the third quarter worth approximately $35,538,000. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,635,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth $11,861,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,098,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,777,000.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

