Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $47,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 312,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 604,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $122,109.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,093,448.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,386.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $122,109.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,093,448.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,368 shares of company stock worth $3,458,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LGND

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $121.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average is $95.22. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $129.90.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.