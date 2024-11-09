Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 3,062 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

