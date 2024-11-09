Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $831.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $896.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $867.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $561.65 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,008.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.