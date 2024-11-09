Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,743 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 52.6% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.88. The firm has a market cap of $113.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Daiwa America cut NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.48.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

