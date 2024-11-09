Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,795,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,158,000 after acquiring an additional 232,043 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,795,000 after buying an additional 378,509 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,434,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,362,000 after buying an additional 319,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,377,000 after buying an additional 132,326 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,439.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

ONEOK Stock Up 2.9 %

OKE stock opened at $107.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $107.19.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.85%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

