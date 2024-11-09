Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,182 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $189.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $524.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $190.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Melius Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

