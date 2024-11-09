Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lineage from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lineage from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lineage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Lineage stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.32. 1,265,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,928. Lineage has a 12 month low of $66.94 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.01.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,790,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lineage during the third quarter worth $173,115,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lineage during the third quarter valued at $134,351,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,298,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,893,000.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

