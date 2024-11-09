Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,547 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $115.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average of $102.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.08 and a 52 week high of $115.98.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.