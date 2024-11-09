Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,547 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $115.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average of $102.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.08 and a 52 week high of $115.98.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
