Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,022 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRPM. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,991,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GRPM opened at $122.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $123.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

