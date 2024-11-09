Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,692 shares during the period. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter.

HEQT stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.51.

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

