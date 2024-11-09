Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,846 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 114.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,888,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 66,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

GSY opened at $50.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $50.37.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

