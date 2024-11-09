LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Get LivaNova alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LivaNova

LivaNova Price Performance

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.63. 341,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,166. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 122.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,981,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after acquiring an additional 44,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,537,000 after buying an additional 62,480 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 204.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,479,000 after buying an additional 863,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 16.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,130,000 after buying an additional 133,401 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 8.1% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 814,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after acquiring an additional 61,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.