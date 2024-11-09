LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Issues 8-K Filing: Reports Q2 Financial Results

LiveOne, Inc. recently filed an 8-K report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, detailing the announcement of its operating and financial highlights for the second quarter and six months ending September 30, 2024. The company’s recent press release, dated November 7, 2024, touched upon key financial outcomes during this period.

Furthermore, LiveOne is set to host a conference call and audio webcast on November 7, 2024, after previously issuing a press release on October 23, 2024, stating its intentions. This call aims to provide investors and stakeholders with a comprehensive business update and discussion regarding the company’s operations and financial results for the second quarter concluded on September 30, 2024. The press release related to this event has been included in the filing as Exhibit 99.2.

Investors are encouraged to access the LiveOne earnings call, scheduled for November 7, 2024, as the management team will delve into the company’s performance during the specified period. Detailed information on participant dial-ins and webcast details has been provided in the filing for interested parties.

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) is a prominent digital media enterprise headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. The company specializes in delivering premium content and experiences globally through memberships, live events, and virtual platforms. LiveOne’s subsidiaries include well-known entities like Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify, and Splitmind.

The company’s press release also contained forward-looking statements, recognizing potential risks and uncertainties that could impact its future performance. LiveOne remains committed to transparent and compliant governance, ensuring timely disclosures of relevant information to its shareholders and the market.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

