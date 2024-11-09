LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LPSN. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. 11,352,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.78. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 85,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $89,382.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,604 shares in the company, valued at $301,984.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 85,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $89,382.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,984.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Ford sold 21,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $25,005.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 378,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,725.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,237 shares of company stock worth $246,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter worth $57,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter worth $98,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 94.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 60,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

