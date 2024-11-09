LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of LKQ by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 33.5% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in LKQ by 29.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17. LKQ has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

