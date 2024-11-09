Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Cut by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 3.1% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $564.96 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

