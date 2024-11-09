LTG Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

LTG Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.4% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 392.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.72. The company had a trading volume of 325,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,320. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.85 and a 12 month high of $96.91.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

