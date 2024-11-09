Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.25 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on LUMO. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Lumos Pharma Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Lumos Pharma
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lumos Pharma stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) by 2,380.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 9.17% of Lumos Pharma worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.
See Also
