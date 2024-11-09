Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.25 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LUMO. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Lumos Pharma

Shares of LUMO stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.36. 52,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,348. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.76. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lumos Pharma stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) by 2,380.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 9.17% of Lumos Pharma worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumos Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.