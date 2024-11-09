Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$184.86 and traded as high as C$207.87. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$207.40, with a volume of 1,775 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MEQ shares. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Performance

Mainstreet Equity Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$198.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$185.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. Mainstreet Equity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.81%.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

Further Reading

