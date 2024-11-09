Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stake Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 370,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,371 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $104,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G PLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 5.7% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 334,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 119,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $283.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 1.52. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $199.23 and a one year high of $307.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.74.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 84.55%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MANH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.38.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

