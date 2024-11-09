Mark Miller Sells 58,327 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Miller sold 58,327 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $6,428,801.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $113.00 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.66.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 567.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

