Markel Group Inc. Has $52,000 Stock Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Markel Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,687 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter worth approximately $273,070,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter worth approximately $115,829,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter worth approximately $98,976,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter worth approximately $96,242,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Solventum by 2,880.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,490,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,410 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SOLV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

