Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Marriott International has raised its dividend by an average of 59.8% per year over the last three years. Marriott International has a payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marriott International to earn $10.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $280.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.24 and a 200-day moving average of $240.26. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $192.27 and a 52-week high of $282.80. The company has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

View Our Latest Report on MAR

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total transaction of $253,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,776.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.