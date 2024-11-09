Marsh & McLennan Companies Completes Offering of Senior Notes

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. recently announced the completion of an underwriting agreement involving several underwriters. The underwriting agreement, dated October 30, 2024, included Citigroup Global Markets Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Get alerts:

In this agreement, the underwriters agreed to purchase a variety of Senior Notes from Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. The offerings included $950 million aggregate principal amount of 4.550% Senior Notes due 2027, $1,000 million aggregate principal amount of 4.650% Senior Notes due 2030, $1,000 million aggregate principal amount of 4.850% Senior Notes due 2031, $2,000 million aggregate principal amount of 5.000% Senior Notes due 2035, $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.350% Senior Notes due 2044, $1,500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.400% Senior Notes due 2055, and $300 million aggregate principal amount of Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2027.

These notes were registered under Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offering was conducted through the company’s prospectus dated July 24, 2024, supplemented by a prospectus supplement dated October 30, 2024.

The issuance of the notes took place on November 8, 2024, in line with the Indenture dated July 15, 2011, between the company and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee. Additionally, a Nineteenth Supplemental Indenture dated November 8, 2024, was executed between the company and the Trustee.

Furthermore, a Calculation Agency Agreement was entered into on the same day concerning the Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2027 with The Bank of New York Mellon acting as the calculation agent.

For more in-depth information regarding this underwriting agreement, notes issuance, and related agreements, interested parties can refer to the exhibits attached to the Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This release includes a summary description of the proceedings and agreements involved. For comprehensive details, the original agreements are attached as exhibits to the Form 8-K filing.

The company disclosed that a copy of the legal counsel’s opinion from Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP related to the legality of the notes has been included with the filing.

Investors and stakeholders can access further details, including financial statements and a list of all exhibits, in the Form 8-K filing on the SEC’s website.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Marsh & McLennan Companies’s 8K filing here.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Read More