MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MCFT opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.09 million, a P/E ratio of -95.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $24.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 64.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 191.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Articles

