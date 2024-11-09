MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.550-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.0 million-$300.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $279.3 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.55-$0.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCFT shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. 120,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $363.09 million, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.61.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. MasterCraft Boat’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

